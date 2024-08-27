Police investigate late night disturbance in Amble

By Lauren Coulson
Published 27th Aug 2024, 16:45 BST
Police are investigating an alleged incident in the Queen Street area of Amble.

Northumbria Police were called in the early hours of Saturday morning following reports of a disturbance.

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 1am on Saturday, we received a report of a disturbance in the Queen Street area of Amble.

“It was reported that an offender had assaulted another man and a woman before causing damage to several premises in the street and a vehicle.

“Both victims sustained non-serious injuries in the incident.

“Officers attended and a man – aged 37 – was arrested in connection with the incidents.

“He has since been released under investigation.”

