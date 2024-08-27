Police investigate late night disturbance in Amble
Police are investigating an alleged incident in the Queen Street area of Amble.
Northumbria Police were called in the early hours of Saturday morning following reports of a disturbance.
A police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 1am on Saturday, we received a report of a disturbance in the Queen Street area of Amble.
“It was reported that an offender had assaulted another man and a woman before causing damage to several premises in the street and a vehicle.
“Both victims sustained non-serious injuries in the incident.
“Officers attended and a man – aged 37 – was arrested in connection with the incidents.
“He has since been released under investigation.”
