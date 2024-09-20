Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a woman sustained serious injuries in a collision Northumberland.

At around 5.05pm on Thursday (September 19), police received a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a red Toyota Aygo and a grey Nissan Navara on the A696 north of Belsay, near to Kirkhale.

Emergency services attended the scene where it was understood the Toyota had been travelling from Kirkwhelpington towards Ponteland when, for reasons to be established, it has collided with the Nissan which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Toyota – a woman in her 60s – was found to have sustained serious injuries.

She was taken to hospital for treatment, and remains there in a critical condition. Her next of kin are aware.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan remained at the scene and were checked over as a precaution.

The road was closed for a number of hours following the collision, but has since been re-opened.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit have launched an investigation to determine the full circumstances surrounding the collision – and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from motorists who were driving in the area at the time, and any witnesses who may have dashcam footage or CCTV which could assist their enquiries.

If you have any information about this incident, you can get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, using the live chat function on their website or by completing a crime update form online.

Anyone who is unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20240919-0821