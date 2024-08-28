Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after two people suffered serious injuries in a collision in North Tyneside.

At around 11.10am on Tuesday, police received a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a Honda Jazz car and a Nissan Micra car on Hartley Lane, locally known as the Beehive Road, near to the Beehive Public House.

Emergency services attended the scene and the driver of the Nissan Micra car – a man aged 90 – was found to have sustained serious injuries.

He remains in hospital.

Hartley Lane, near the Beehive pub. Picture: Google

The driver of the Honda Jazz car – a woman aged 83 – also suffered serious injuries in the collision.

She also remains in hospital.

The road was closed for a number of hours following the collision, and was also closed on Wednesday afternoon to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit have launched a full investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision – and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from motorists who were driving in the area at the time, and any witnesses who may have dashcam footage or CCTV which could assist their enquiries.

If you have any information about this incident, you can get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on their website or by completing a crime update form.

Those with dashcam footage can use the following link to upload it: Submit your dashcam footage | Northumbria Police

Alternatively call 101. Please quote the crime reference NP-20240827-0320 or email [email protected].