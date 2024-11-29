Police appeal for information after the North Tyneside Collision.

Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian was seriously injured following a collision in North Tyneside.

Shortly after 10am on Thursday, November 28th, police received a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on the junction of Cauldwell Lane and Woodleigh Road in the Monkseaton area.

It was reported that a black Vauxhall Zafira had been travelling eastbound on Cauldwell Lane, turning right into the junction of Woodleigh Road when – for reasons yet to be established – it has struck a pedestrian on the road.

Emergency services attended the scene where the pedestrian – a woman in her 70s – has sustained serious injuries.

She was taken to hospital and remains there in a stable condition.

The driver of the Vauxhall Zafira remained at the scene and is assisting officers with enquiries.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision – and have today (Friday) appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a vehicle that was travelling eastbound on Cauldwell Lane ahead of a red Toyota at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation, in particular witnesses who may have CCTV or dashcam footage, should get in touch by sending us a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat function or report forms on our website.

For those unable to contact us in those ways, call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20241128-318.