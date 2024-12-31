Police appeal for information after a man dies in Amble collison
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Just before 6.30pm on Monday, December 30 police received a report of a one-vehicle collision in Amble.
It was reported that a Kia Sportage had been travelling along Percy Drive before it left the road and collided with a wall.
Emergency services attended but, despite the efforts of medical staff, the driver of the vehicle – a man in his 60s – was pronounced dead a short time later.
Following the incident, police officers from Northumbria Police’s roads team have carried out a number of enquiries to try to establish exactly what happened in the moments leading up to the collision.
They’re now asking anyone who was travelling in the area at that time and witnessed what happened to come forward with information. They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dash cam footage.
Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing team, said: “This is a tragic case in which a man has sadly lost his life.
“Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of the man as they try to come to terms with the loss of their loved one.
“Our investigation is in its early stages and we are doing all we can to better understand what led to the vehicle leaving the road.
“I encourage anyone with any information – no matter how insignificant they think it may be – to come forward.”
Witnesses should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, use the live chat on the Force website or go to https://www.northumbria.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
Those able to upload dash cam footage can go to: https://www.northumbria.police.uk/police-forces/northumbria
For those unable to contact the Force via those ways, call 101.
Please quote log number NP-20241230-0776.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.