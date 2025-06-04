Police appeal for help to locate a man from the Blyth area of Northumberland who is missing
Graham Rutherford, 61, was reported missing after last being seen just after 3pm yesterday (Tuesday) in the Cowpen area of Blyth.
Officers and Graham’s family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare – and enquiries are ongoing to locate him.
He is described as a white male, about 6ft 1ins tall, with grey short hair and multiple tattoos on his arms and legs.
Graham, or anyone with information on where he might be should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat and report forms on the Force website.
For those unable to contact police via those ways, call 101.
Please quote log number: NP-20250604-0036.
