Police are appealing for help to locate a man who is missing from Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Rutherford, 61, was reported missing after last being seen just after 3pm yesterday (Tuesday) in the Cowpen area of Blyth.

Officers and Graham’s family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare – and enquiries are ongoing to locate him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is described as a white male, about 6ft 1ins tall, with grey short hair and multiple tattoos on his arms and legs.

Graham Rutherford.

Graham, or anyone with information on where he might be should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat and report forms on the Force website.

For those unable to contact police via those ways, call 101.

Please quote log number: NP-20250604-0036.