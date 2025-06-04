Police appeal for help to locate a man from the Blyth area of Northumberland who is missing

By Ian Smith
Published 4th Jun 2025, 08:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are appealing for help to locate a man who is missing from Northumberland.

Graham Rutherford, 61, was reported missing after last being seen just after 3pm yesterday (Tuesday) in the Cowpen area of Blyth.

Officers and Graham’s family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare – and enquiries are ongoing to locate him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is described as a white male, about 6ft 1ins tall, with grey short hair and multiple tattoos on his arms and legs.

Graham Rutherford.Graham Rutherford.
Graham Rutherford.

Graham, or anyone with information on where he might be should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat and report forms on the Force website.

For those unable to contact police via those ways, call 101.

Please quote log number: NP-20250604-0036.

Related topics:PoliceNorthumberlandBlythNorthumbria Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice