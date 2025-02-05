Emergency services were called to a road traffic incident on the A189 in Northumberland this morning.

One person was taken to hospital in Cramlington.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 8:15am today (Wednesday), we received a report of a three-vehicle collision on the A189 Spine Road southbound in Cramlington, close to the Three Horse Shoes roundabout.

“Emergency services attended the scene and one person was found to have sustained injuries not believed to be serious.

“The southbound lane of the road was closed to allow for recovery of the vehicles involved.

“The vehicles were recovered and the road fully re-opened a short time later.”

A North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) spokesperson added: "We were called to a road traffic incident on Wednesday 5 February at 08.30am on the A189. We dispatched one crew to the incident and one patient was taken to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital."