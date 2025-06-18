Person taken to hospital after early morning road crash in Amble
A person was taken to hospital after an early morning road crash in Amble.
The incident happened on Albert Street on Tuesday, June 17.
The road was closed for around two hours.
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 5.03am on Tuesday 17 June to reports of a road traffic incident on Albert Street in Amble, Northumberland.
"We dispatched an ambulance crew to the scene, and transported one patient to the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital (NSECH) for further treatment.”