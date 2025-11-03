A person was rescued from the sea at Blyth beach just before the annual fireworks display on Saturday evening.

At around 6:10pm on November 1, a person was recovered from the sea by Blyth Coastguard Rescue Team.

The incident saw a 15-minute delay to the fireworks display, which was scheduled to begin at 7pm, to allow emergency vehicles to leave the area safely and to ensure the continued safety of the crowd.

The casualty was taken to the hospital by the ambulance service before the event resumed as planned.

A person was pulled from the sea just before the Blyth fireworks were due to kick off. (Photo: Steve Brock)

Both Blyth Town Council, who organised the display, and the Coastguard team have confirmed that the incident was not linked to the event.

In a post to Facebook, the Blyth Coastguard Rescue Team said: “The team attended a coastal emergency incident this evening at Blyth beach where a person was recovered from the sea.

“The incident was not linked to the Blyth Town Council fireworks event, we can confirm one person was taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

“The request from the Coastguard Officer in charge asked for the display to be delayed by 15 minutes while the incident was being dealt with, this was not the result of any incident within the event itself, it was for the emergency service's safety while dealing with the incident.”

The Mayor of Blyth, David Swinhoe added: “A medical emergency occurred at Blyth Beach where Coastguard, Ambulance, and Paramedic teams attended.

"The display was delayed to allow our emergency services to do their vital work safely, and I’d like to thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation.”