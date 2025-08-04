Person airlifted to hospital after road collision in Northumberland and another injured in cliff fall in North Tyneside
The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) was called to an incident at Blanchland on Sunday.
A GNAAS spokesperson said: “Our critical care team was activated at 12.50pm to reports of a road traffic collision in Blanchland.
“We had a doctor and paramedic on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 1.04pm.
“Our team worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient. The patient was airlifted to hospital in ten minutes.”
Later in the day, the charity’s helicopter was called to Cullercoats but the patient was taken to hospital by the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS).
A NEAS spokesperson said: "We were called to a person who had fallen on the cliffs at Cullercoats at 4.21pm. We dispatched a duty officer, a double crewed ambulance, three vehicles from our Hazardous Area Response Team and a specialist paramedic. We were also supported by Great North Air Ambulance Service. One patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary by road with a doctor on board."
GNAAS critical care teams in the North East and Cumbria were activated to 12 incidents (including stand downs) over the weekend.
