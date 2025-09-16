Police are appealing for information after a man sustained serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle in Northumberland.

Just after 9pm on Wednesday, September 10, police received a report that man had been struck by a red Hyundai i10 car while he was walking on Stakeford Lane, in Stakeford, close to Guide Post.

The man – who is in his 40s – sustained serious injuries to his head and leg in the incident. He remains in hospital in a serious condition which is not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Hyundai – a woman in her 80s – remained at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries.

Police have issued an appeal for information.

Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit has launched an investigation into the incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and those who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the man being struck by the car.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should send Northumbria Police a DM on social media or use the live chat or report forms on the Force’s website.

For those unable to make contact via those ways, call 101.

Please quote log number NP-20250910-1070.