Paramedics were called to a medical emergency in Blyth on Saturday.

North East Ambulance Service and the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) attended the incident in the Newsham area.

A statement from GNAAS said: ‘On Saturday our critical care team was activated at 12.53pm to reports of a medical incident in Newsham, Blyth.

‘We had a paramedic and doctor on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 1.10pm.

The air ambulance helicopter in Blyth. Picture: GNAAS

‘Our team worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) to assess and treat a patient.

‘The patient was taken to hospital by a NEAS road crew, accompanied by our team.’

It was one of 10 incidents attended over the weekend by GNAAS in the North East and Cumbria.