Patient taken to hospital after air ambulance called to Blyth
North East Ambulance Service and the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) attended the incident in the Newsham area.
A statement from GNAAS said: ‘On Saturday our critical care team was activated at 12.53pm to reports of a medical incident in Newsham, Blyth.
‘We had a paramedic and doctor on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 1.10pm.
‘Our team worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) to assess and treat a patient.
‘The patient was taken to hospital by a NEAS road crew, accompanied by our team.’
It was one of 10 incidents attended over the weekend by GNAAS in the North East and Cumbria.
