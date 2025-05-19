Patient airlifted to hospital after fall in north Northumberland

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 19th May 2025, 10:05 BST
A person was airlifted to hospital after a fall near Duddo in north Northumberland.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) critical care team was called at 2.37pm on Sunday. Paramedics from North East Ambulance Service also attended.

A GNAAS spokesperson said: “We had two doctors and two paramedics on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 3.14pm.

“Our team worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient before airlifting them to hospital.”

The Great North Air Ambulance Service at Duddo.placeholder image
The Great North Air Ambulance Service at Duddo.

It was one of 12 incidents attended by the air ambulance over the weekend.

GNAAS need to raise £9.3m a year to remain operational and continue to respond to incidents across the region. They’ve launched an appeal to help them raise these funds. More details on their website: gna.as/appeal2025

