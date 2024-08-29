Paddle boarders urged to take safety precautions after being blown out to sea off the Northumberland coast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paddle boarders have been urged to take more safety precautions after recent incidents.

Lifeboat crews from Seahouses and Berwick had emergency call-outs last weekend.

On Sunday, two paddle boarders were rescued by Seahouses inshore lifeboat crew after they got into difficulty in Beadnell Haven. They were found around one mile offshore.

Seahouses RNLI volunteer lifeboat press officer, Ian Clayton, said: “It was of some concern that these paddle boarders were so far offshore in not very good conditions. They were fortunate someone on the shore called 999 and asked for the Coastguard.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

"Strong offshore winds and powerful tidal currents, together with a choppy sea, are not the best or safest conditions to go paddle boarding. Stand up paddle boarders should also have a means for calling for assistance, should they need it.”

A day earlier, Berwick crew rescued a paddle boarder who was blown more than half a mile out to sea north of the pier.