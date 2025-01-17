Northumbrian Water carry out home visits after Seaton Delaval flooding
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The water main burst on the A192 causing a temporary closure. The road has now reopened, and customers reporting issues with their water supply have received visits from Northumbrian Water who have set up alternative solutions.
A spokesperson for Northumbrian Water said: “We remain on site repairing a burst water main on the A192 at Seaton Delaval near to the Keel Row pub. The problem was reported yesterday afternoon and we immediately got to work to isolate and repair the burst.
“Initially we thought the burst hadn’t affected water supply, but this changed as some of our customers reported issues, we visited those houses and businesses affected to deliver bottled water or set up an alternative solution. We are working as quickly and safely as possible to complete the repair.
“The A192 has now reopened. We want to thank customers and drivers for their cooperation and patience.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.