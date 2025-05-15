Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) is urging the public to exercise extreme caution as wildfire risk remains high across the county.

This follows a large wildfire in Wark Forest, which has taken more than two days to extinguish.

Fire crews, including three NFRS appliances, one from Cumbria, and an RAF appliance, responded to the incident, which began before 5pm on Tuesday 13th May. Fire crews were also supported at the incident by colleagues from Forestry England, who assisted with logistics.

The fire has burned over 4,000 square metres of young trees, grassland and bracken. The wildfire was quickly contained, but it became deep-seated and the smouldering hotspots have taken several days to extinguish to reduce the risk of the fire reigniting and spreading further.

Smoke from a wildfire in Wark Forest.

Robert Stacey, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service Wildfire Team Leader, said: "We have experienced an exceptionally dry spring and the current forecast is for warm and dry weather to continue.

"All vegetation across Northumberland is extremely dry and could easily ignite. Any fires that do start may quickly become large wildfires under the current conditions.

"We are also really concerned that fires will also spread into the ground and become deep-seated. These deep-seated fires are very challenging and require a lot of fire crews, water and time to fully extinguish.

“We are asking everyone who lives, works and visits Northumberland at the moment to please be very cautious and to help us by preventing fires from starting.”

NFRS also asks residents and visitors to report any signs of wildfires immediately by calling 999.