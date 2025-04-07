Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) is warning of a high wildfire risk across the county.

The current warm, dry weather, combined with gusty winds, has significantly increased the risk of wildfires across the region. as visitors and residents are urged to follow professional advice to avoid further incidents.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service wildfire team leader, Robert Stacey explained: "Over the past two weeks, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service has been responding to a number of wildfire incidents and smaller vegetation fires.

"With dry, warm conditions set to continue in the coming days, the risk of further wildfires remains high. We urge the public to stay alert, follow safety advice, and help prevent fires from starting during this critical period. If you plan on heading out this week to enjoy the countryside and the nice weather, please pack a picnic and not a BBQ.”

An image from a previous wildfire. Picture: NFRS

Margaret Anderson, senior ranger at Northumberland National Park Authority advised: "With the arrival of better weather, Northumberland National Park is seeing an upturn in visitors eager to embrace nature and its benefits for health and wellbeing.

“We urge everyone to play their part in safeguarding these cherished and stunning landscapes, ensuring they remain a source of joy for generations to come. Please visit responsibly by avoiding campfires and BBQs and always taking your litter home with you.

"Even a seemingly controlled fire can smolder deep within the ground, reigniting long after you’ve left, especially during extended dry periods. Additionally, glass combined with sunlight can trigger fires, putting immense pressure on emergency services and inflicting severe damage on our precious wildlife and environment.”

Other NFRS advice to the public incudes: exercising caution when parking vehicles on dry vegetation, as vehicle exhausts and catalytic converters can cause fires, and refrain from conducting prescribed or controlled burns during this period of heightened risk.

NFRS is also asking people to report signs of wildfires by calling 999 immediately and providing the following information: exact location along with a description of the area, the direction the fire is spreading, details of what is burning and immediate threats or hazards posed by the fire.