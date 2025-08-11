Firefighters tackled a large blaze at Druridge Bay caused by an out of control campfire.

Just before midday on Sunday, August 10, an emergency response was triggered from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service who were called to attend a fire on the dunes.

A Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We received reports of a large fire on the dunes at Druridge Bay in at 11:54 on Sunday 10 August. Four appliances and a fogging unit were dispatched.

"The fire is believed to have been started by a campfire, which got out of control.”

The fire at Druridge Bay. Picture: Gill Battye

The fire service urge people to protect the communities safety by avoiding setting outdoor fires of any kind in public spaces.

The spokesperson added: "Members of the public are reminded that wildfire risks remain extremely high. Please avoid lighting BBQs or campfires and instead take a picnic to help protect our wildlife and keep our communities safe."