Nasty shock for visitors to Holy Island after their car found partially submerged near tidal causeway

By Ian Smith
Published 27th May 2025, 13:57 BST

Rescue services were called out after a car was reported partially submerged near Holy Island’s tidal causeway.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat crew and Coastguard teams from Holy Island, Berwick and Seahouses were alerted to the incident on Monday around 2.45pm.

However, when they arrived they could find no sign of the vehicle’s owners.

Seahouses lifeboat posted: ‘During the shoreline search, the ILB was informed by Humber CG that Northumbria Police had located the owners, that they were safe and well on the island.’

