Nasty shock for visitors to Holy Island after their car found partially submerged near tidal causeway

Rescue services were called out after a car was reported partially submerged near Holy Island’s tidal causeway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seahouses inshore lifeboat crew and Coastguard teams from Holy Island, Berwick and Seahouses were alerted to the incident on Monday around 2.45pm.

However, when they arrived they could find no sign of the vehicle’s owners.

Seahouses lifeboat posted: ‘During the shoreline search, the ILB was informed by Humber CG that Northumbria Police had located the owners, that they were safe and well on the island.’