Mountain rescue teams in Northumberland assist walker with leg injury

Mountain rescue teams in Northumberland were called to rescue a walker near Hadrian’s Wall.

The team were called out by Northumbria Police on December 29 at 1.28pm after a walker slipped and suffered a lower leg injury. The incident involved 22 members and took three hours 40 minutes.

The exact location was close to Cawfield’s car park, near Haltwhistle.

The casualty’s condition and location on steep ground required a stretcher carry to get to a waiting ambulance.

Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team. File image NNPMRT

A Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue spokesperson said: “This was another smooth Christmas rescue from one of our hot spot incident locations, thanks to the combined efforts of the volunteers from ourselves and North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team as well as the crews from the North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

“A big thank you to everyone involved, and we wish the casualty a speedy recovery.”