Mountain Rescue teams in Northumberland assist injured walker in icy conditions
Eighteen volunteers spent one hour and 45 minutes attending to the casualty near Swinhoe Farm, north-west of Belford.
The injured walker was in a party hiking to St. Cuthbert’s Cave and was unable to put any weight on their leg after the fall. A call was made to emergency services and members of both the North of Tyne and Northumberland National Parks Mountain Rescue teams attended the incident, along with the North-East Ambulance service and a community paramedic.
The casualty was stabilised at the scene then carried to the ambulance which transported them to hospital.
