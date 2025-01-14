Mountain Rescue teams in Northumberland assist injured walker in icy conditions

By Lauren Coulson
Published 14th Jan 2025, 11:49 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 11:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A walker who slipped and injured their leg in icy conditions on a remote route in Belford was recovered by Mountain Rescue teams.

Eighteen volunteers spent one hour and 45 minutes attending to the casualty near Swinhoe Farm, north-west of Belford.

The injured walker was in a party hiking to St. Cuthbert’s Cave and was unable to put any weight on their leg after the fall. A call was made to emergency services and members of both the North of Tyne and Northumberland National Parks Mountain Rescue teams attended the incident, along with the North-East Ambulance service and a community paramedic.

The casualty was stabilised at the scene then carried to the ambulance which transported them to hospital.

Related topics:NorthumberlandNorth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice