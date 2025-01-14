Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A walker who slipped and injured their leg in icy conditions on a remote route in Belford was recovered by Mountain Rescue teams.

Eighteen volunteers spent one hour and 45 minutes attending to the casualty near Swinhoe Farm, north-west of Belford.

The injured walker was in a party hiking to St. Cuthbert’s Cave and was unable to put any weight on their leg after the fall. A call was made to emergency services and members of both the North of Tyne and Northumberland National Parks Mountain Rescue teams attended the incident, along with the North-East Ambulance service and a community paramedic.

The casualty was stabilised at the scene then carried to the ambulance which transported them to hospital.