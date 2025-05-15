Motorist injured after vehicle overturns on A1 between Alnwick and Shilbottle in Northumberland

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 15th May 2025, 14:03 BST
A person was taken to hospital after a crash on the A1 in Northumberland.

Emergency services were called to the incident between Shilbottle and Alnwick on Tuesday evening.

A spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service said: "We were alerted at 8.17pm to a vehicle which was reported to have rolled over on the A1 northbound carriageway between Shilbottle and Alnwick.

"We dispatched two paramedic ambulance crews, a specialist paramedic and a clinical team leader, who treated one person with chest and leg injuries before conveying them to hospital."

