Motorist injured after vehicle overturns on A1 between Alnwick and Shilbottle in Northumberland
A person was taken to hospital after a crash on the A1 in Northumberland.
Emergency services were called to the incident between Shilbottle and Alnwick on Tuesday evening.
A spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service said: "We were alerted at 8.17pm to a vehicle which was reported to have rolled over on the A1 northbound carriageway between Shilbottle and Alnwick.
"We dispatched two paramedic ambulance crews, a specialist paramedic and a clinical team leader, who treated one person with chest and leg injuries before conveying them to hospital."