A person was taken to hospital after a crash on the A1 in Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the incident between Shilbottle and Alnwick on Tuesday evening.

A spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service said: "We were alerted at 8.17pm to a vehicle which was reported to have rolled over on the A1 northbound carriageway between Shilbottle and Alnwick.

"We dispatched two paramedic ambulance crews, a specialist paramedic and a clinical team leader, who treated one person with chest and leg injuries before conveying them to hospital."