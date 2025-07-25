The identity of a man who sadly died in a collision in Northumberland can now be confirmed – as the police investigation continues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly after 2.25pm on Sunday, July 13, police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the B6318 Military Road, close to the junction for Matfen.

It was reported that a grey Range Rover car was travelling westbound and turned at the junction, when it has collided with a black-and-red coloured Aprilia motorcycle travelling in a group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended the scene and the motorcycle rider – who can now be named as Carl Wrightson, 51, of the Cramlington area – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Carl Wrightson.

Today (Friday, July 25), Carl’s family have released a picture and they remember their ‘devoted husband, father, step-father, and Pops’.

Carl’s family continue to be supported by specially-trained officers at this time.

A man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit have issued a renewed appeal for witnesses to come forward to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

Detective Constable Greg Huntley, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a devastating incident which has sadly led to the death of a man.

“Our thoughts are firmly with Carl’s family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time and we will continue to offer them whatever support they might require.”

Detective Constable Huntley added: “I would also like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, I would urge anyone with information or footage of the moments surrounding the incident who have not yet made contact with us to reach out.

“Any information – no matter how small or insignificant it may seem – could prove crucial to our enquiries.”

Anyone with information or footage should get in touch by sending Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, or by using live chat and report forms on the Force’s website.

Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250713-0731.