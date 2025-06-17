Man who climbed Tenantry Column in Alnwick comes down
Police were called to the Tenantry Column shortly before 7am on Tuesday morning and spent much of the day at the scene.
It had been reported that a man had climbed onto scaffolding attached to Tenantry Column and was refusing to come down.
Police negotiators were called in to attempt to bring the incident to a safe conclusion and a cordon was put in place.
It is understood he later came down of his own accord.
The Tenantry Column, which was designed by the Newcastle architect David Stephenson and constructed in 1816, is 83 feet tall and signifies the Percy family’s long-standing links with the wider community.