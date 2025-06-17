Man who climbed Tenantry Column in Alnwick comes down

By Ian Smith
Published 17th Jun 2025, 10:59 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 08:48 BST
A man who scaled scaffolding on an historic monument in Alnwick has come down.

Police were called to the Tenantry Column shortly before 7am on Tuesday morning and spent much of the day at the scene.

It had been reported that a man had climbed onto scaffolding attached to Tenantry Column and was refusing to come down.

Police negotiators were called in to attempt to bring the incident to a safe conclusion and a cordon was put in place.

Police at the Tenantry Column in Alnwick.placeholder image
Police at the Tenantry Column in Alnwick.

It is understood he later came down of his own accord.

The Tenantry Column, which was designed by the Newcastle architect David Stephenson and constructed in 1816, is 83 feet tall and signifies the Percy family’s long-standing links with the wider community.

