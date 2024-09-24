Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was taken to hospital following a collision on the A1 at Berwick on Monday.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “We responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A1 Berwick bypass north of East Ord roundabout.

"Emergency services attended the scene, and a man was taken to hospital as a precaution for treatment of injuries which are not believed to be serious.

"The A1, in both directions, was closed for a couple of hours.”

The road closure caused severe traffic congestion through the town.