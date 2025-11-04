Man in his 60s dies in Blyth after being pulled from sea before fireworks display

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 4th Nov 2025, 12:13 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2025, 12:14 GMT
Prison van leaves court after man accused of train attacks appears in the dock
Police have confirmed that a man has died after being pulled from the sea in Blyth on Saturday evening.

On November 1, at around 6:15pm, the Blyth Coastguard Rescue Team recovered a man from the sea ahead of the Blyth Town Council’s fireworks display on the seafront.

The casualty, who has now been confirmed as a man in his 60s, was taken to the hospital by the ambulance service and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The incident saw a 15-minute delay to the fireworks display to allow emergency vehicles to leave the area safely – but both the Coastguard and the Town Council have assured that the incident was not linked to the event.

A man was pulled from the sea at Blyth beach and has since been pronounced dead.placeholder image
A man was pulled from the sea at Blyth beach and has since been pronounced dead.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 6:15pm on Saturday, we received a report of concern for the welfare of a man in the Blyth Beach area of Northumberland.

Emergency services attended and a man, aged in his 60s, was recovered from the water.

“He was taken to hospital – however despite the efforts of medical staff he was pronounced dead a short time later.

“His next of kin have been informed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”

In a post to Facebook on November 2, Blyth Town Council said: "At around 6:10pm, prior to the display, our event stewards were alerted to an incident on the beach involving a person in the water.

“The Coastguard, and our onsite ambulance and Paramedic teams attended immediately. This incident occurred outside of the event area and was managed entirely by the Coastguard team.”

Related topics:BlythEmergency servicesNorthumbria PoliceNorthumberlandFacebook
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice