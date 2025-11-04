Police have confirmed that a man has died after being pulled from the sea in Blyth on Saturday evening.

On November 1, at around 6:15pm, the Blyth Coastguard Rescue Team recovered a man from the sea ahead of the Blyth Town Council’s fireworks display on the seafront.

The casualty, who has now been confirmed as a man in his 60s, was taken to the hospital by the ambulance service and was pronounced dead shortly after.

The incident saw a 15-minute delay to the fireworks display to allow emergency vehicles to leave the area safely – but both the Coastguard and the Town Council have assured that the incident was not linked to the event.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 6:15pm on Saturday, we received a report of concern for the welfare of a man in the Blyth Beach area of Northumberland.

“Emergency services attended and a man, aged in his 60s, was recovered from the water.

“He was taken to hospital – however despite the efforts of medical staff he was pronounced dead a short time later.

“His next of kin have been informed.

“There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”

In a post to Facebook on November 2, Blyth Town Council said: "At around 6:10pm, prior to the display, our event stewards were alerted to an incident on the beach involving a person in the water.

“The Coastguard, and our onsite ambulance and Paramedic teams attended immediately. This incident occurred outside of the event area and was managed entirely by the Coastguard team.”