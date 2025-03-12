Police are appealing for witnesses after a man sadly died following a collision in Northumberland.

At around 6.40pm on Monday, March 10, police received a report of a collision on the A1, just south of the Alnwick A1068 interchange.

It was reported that, for reasons yet to be established, a red Volkswagen Golf was travelling southbound when it has collided with the central reservation.

The driver of the Golf has then left the car and crossed the northbound carriageway on foot, where he was struck by a lorry.

Emergency services attended, where the driver of the Golf, a man in his 30s, was found to have sustained serious injuries. He sadly died a short time later.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

The driver of the lorry remained at the scene to assist with enquiries.

Since the report, officers from Northumbria Police’s Road Policing Unit have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and are asking potential witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time who may have dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist with their investigation.

Sergeant Steven Chappell, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a tragic incident where a man has sadly lost his life.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends as they begin to mourn the loss of a loved one, and our specially-trained officers will continue to offer support where it is needed.”

He added: “We’re now trying to determine exactly what happened in the moments leading up to the incident.

“If you have any information – no matter how insignificant you think it might be – it could assist in our investigation, so please get in touch.”

Members of the public with information can send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat or report forms functions on the Force’s website.

Dashcam footage can also be submitted online: Submit your dashcam footage | Northumbria Police

Those who can’t contact the Force online should call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250310-0909.