The collision happened on the B6318 Military Road, close to the junction for Matfen.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man sadly died in a collision in Northumberland.

Shortly after 2.25pm on Sunday, July 13, police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the B6318 Military Road, close to the junction for Matfen.

It was reported that a grey Range Rover car was travelling westbound and turned at the junction, when for reasons yet to be established, it has collided with a black-and-red coloured Aprilia motorcycle travelling in a group, who were heading towards the direction of Harlow Hill.

Emergency services attended and the motorcycle rider, a man in his 50s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

A man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit have launched an investigation to determine the full circumstances surrounding the collision – and have today (Monday) appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Constable Greg Huntley, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts are firmly with the family and loved ones of the man who has sadly died in this tragic collision.

“We will continue to offer them all of the support they need and ask that their privacy is respected at this time.”

Detective Constable Huntley added: “We are now appealing for any information and in particular, anyone with dashcam footage of the vehicles involved, to come forward.

“If you were travelling in either direction on the B6318 Military Road around the time of this collision, any information you are able to provide could prove crucial to our enquiries.”

Anyone with information or footage should get in touch by sending Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, or by using live chat and report forms on the Force’s website.

Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250713-0731.