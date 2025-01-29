Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing to the public for information after a man and dog sadly died in a collision in north Northumberland.

At around 7.40pm yesterday (Wednesday), police received a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on the A1 in Berwick.

It was reported that a yellow Citroën DS3 had been travelling on the northbound carriageway when it has struck a pedestrian and his dog who are believed to have been on the road.

Sadly, the pedestrian – a man in his 40s – and the Cocker Spaniel were both declared dead when the emergency services arrived.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the Citroën remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Following the incident, officers from Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing team are looking to try to establish exactly what happened in the moments leading up to the collision.

They are now asking anyone who was travelling in the area at that time and witnessed what happened to come forward with information.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident, or the moments in the lead up.

Sergeant Christopher Herron, of Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing team, said: “This is a tragic case in which a man, and his dog, have sadly lost their lives.

“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the man as they try to come to terms with the loss of their loved one.

“Our investigation is in its early stages, and we are doing all we can to better understand what led such a tragic incident occurring.

“I encourage anyone with any information – no matter how insignificant they think it may be – to come forward and allow us to provide this man’s family with answers.”

A spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service added: "We received a call at 20.11 last night to attend an incident on the A1 northbound road near Berwick.

"We dispatched two paramedic crews and a clinical team leader to assist police and Scottish Ambulance Service at the scene."

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation should get in touch by sending Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat function or report forms on the website.

For those unable to contact police in those ways, call 101.

Please quote reference number: NP-20250129-0989.