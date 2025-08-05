Human remains found in Northumberland woodland near Beadnell as police investigate
Human remains have been found in a woodland in Northumberland.
Police have reported that the remains were found on Sunday, August 3 at around 9pm in East Fleetham near Beadnell.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the identity of the deceased and the circumstances leading to their death. It is currently unclear how long the remains have been at this location for.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 9pm on Sunday (August 3) we received a report that human remains had been found in a wooded area in East Fleetham near Beadnell.
“An investigation has been launched. Officers currently remain at the scene and enquiries remain ongoing.”
