Horse killed and driver taken to hospital after collision on the A1 in Northumberland
Emergency services were alerted to horses being on the road between the A197 (Morpeth) and the B1337 (Stannington) around 3am (Monday).
The road was initially closed but has since reopened.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 3am this morning (Monday), we received a report of a collision on the A1 southbound carriageway at Morpeth.
“It was reported a vehicle has collided with a horse – which was on the carriageway.
“Emergency services attended, and one person was taken to hospital with injuries described as minor.
“Sadly, the animal died of its injuries at the scene.
“Officers worked to ensure another four horses which were near the road were secured.
“The road was closed for a short time to allow the vehicle and animal to be recovered but has since reopened to traffic.”
