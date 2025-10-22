Two people were rescued after being stranded on the Holy Island Causeway in a joint effort from RNLI and Coastguard teams.

On Tuesday, October 21 at approximately 2.43pm Seahouses RNLI Lifeboat crews were paged by Humber Coastguard to launch their D-CLASS Inshore Lifeboat to reports of two people in a broken down delivery vehicle on the causeway.

The causeway was being flooded by a rising tide and the vehicle and people were stranded and in need of urgent assistance.

Crew launched the Lifeboat from Seahouses Harbour slipway, whilst Seahouses Coastguard Rescue Team and Berwick Coastguard rescue team also made their way to the scene.

Seahouses RNLI were called out to rescue two stranded people from Holy Island Causeway. (Photo: Screenshot helmet cam footage RNLI Seahouses Lifeboat)

The RNLI located the vehicle which had managed to stop near the refuge hut. The casualties were then taken aboard the lifeboat to be conveyed towards Coastguard Rescue Teams where they were taken safely back to land.

Seahouses RNLI Inshore Lifeboat Crew Member Ollie Whelan said: "This is another positive outcome for a very dangerous situation. It demonstrated interagency operations to efficiently complete this rescue.

"The casualties did the right thing by calling for help as soon as they realised they were in trouble and following the advice to stay near the refuge hut."

Seahouses RNLI are now urging people to remain vigilant and always check the safe crossing times when visiting Holy Island to avoid further incidents such as this one.