An injured elderly man was rescued from the Holy Island causeway in a joint effort from the RNLI, Coastguard and North East Ambulance Service (NEAS).

On Friday, September 5 at 3.45pm, the Seahouses RNLI crew was paged by Humber Coastguard and requested to launch on service to assist with a medical emergency on Holy Island.

Further information advised the casualty was elderly and having fallen had suffered possible leg and hip injuries.

The team were joined by two colleagues from Seahouses Coastguard Rescue Team, as well as a paramedic from the NEAS as the causeway was impassable for an ambulance.

In a post to Facebook, Seahouses RNLI wrote: “We were afforded flat calm sea for our outbound transit meaning our Shannon Class All Weather Lifeboat reached Holy Island in 15 minutes.

"Experienced Coxswain Craig Pringle expertly positioned our vessel within the Harbour allowing the Coastguard Rescue Team and Paramedic to disembark quickly and make their way towards the casualty.

“Our crew had completed their element of this tasking and were released from scene by Humber Coastguard to return to Seahouses Harbour.”

Senior Station Technician Graeme said: "Often people aren't aware of the different types of shouts we go out to, we are well practiced in these operations and work seamlessly with our partner agencies."