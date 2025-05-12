Great North Air Ambulance responds to 8 emergency incidents over weekend as £9.3m appeal launched
They responded to six incidents across May 10 and May 11 in the North East, one incident in Cumbria, and one incident in Northumberland.
These incidents included five cardiac arrests, one road traffic collision, one fall and one medical incident.
One of the incidents was in Bedlington and a spokesperson for the GNAAS gave the following statement: "On Sunday our critical care team was activated at 6.32pm to reports of a medical incident in West Bedlington.
"We had a doctor and paramedic on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 6.39pm.
"Our team worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) to assess and treat a patient. The patient was taken to hospital by a NEAS road crew..”
GNAAS have launched an appeal to raise £9.3m a year to remain operational and continue to respond to incidents.