Great North Air Ambulance responds to 8 emergency incidents over weekend as £9.3m appeal launched

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 12th May 2025, 12:41 BST
The Great North Air Ambulance Service’s (GNAAS) critical care teams in the North East and Cumbria were activated to eight incidents over the weekend.

They responded to six incidents across May 10 and May 11 in the North East, one incident in Cumbria, and one incident in Northumberland.

These incidents included five cardiac arrests, one road traffic collision, one fall and one medical incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of the incidents was in Bedlington and a spokesperson for the GNAAS gave the following statement: "On Sunday our critical care team was activated at 6.32pm to reports of a medical incident in West Bedlington.

GNAAS aircraft on scene in Hartlepool and Bedlington.placeholder image
GNAAS aircraft on scene in Hartlepool and Bedlington.

"We had a doctor and paramedic on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 6.39pm.

"Our team worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) to assess and treat a patient. The patient was taken to hospital by a NEAS road crew..”

GNAAS have launched an appeal to raise £9.3m a year to remain operational and continue to respond to incidents.

Related topics:Great North Air AmbulanceNorth EastCumbriaNorthumberlandNorth East Ambulance Service
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice