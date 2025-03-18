Police have launched an investigation after a young child tragically died in a house fire in Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just before 9.30pm on Monday, a report came in of a fire on Kingsley Road in Lynemouth.

Emergency services attended and a four-year-old girl was found inside the address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the efforts of responders, she tragically died at the scene.

News from Northumbria Police.

A woman in her 20s and a two-year-old girl also received medical treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital for treatment.

Both remain in hospital in stable conditions.

A cordon is in place at the scene and officers remain in the area to carry out enquiries and offer reassurance to the community.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, the Senior Investigating Officer on the case, said: “This is an absolutely devastating incident in which a young girl has tragically lost her life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All of our thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“Enquiries remain at a very early stage, and with the support of our partners from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service we are determined to establish exactly what happened.

“We are asking anyone with information – no matter how small or insignificant it may seem – to come forward and share what they know.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch by sending Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, or using live chat and report forms on its website.

Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101.

Please quote reference number: NP-20250317-1107.