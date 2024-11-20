Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Coastguards were called out to rescue five people from the roof of their car on Holy Island causeway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday at 3.05pm, a large-scale multi-agency response was initiated as the incoming tide of five metres was engulfing a vehicle.

Coastguards from Berwick Holy Island and Seahouses Coastguard Rescue Team worked together to bring the casualties back to shore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berwick Coastguard Rescue Team reported on social media: “Coastguards, working alongside firefighters from Berwick's water rescue team, were deployed into the water in full water rescue PPE in fading light.

The tide comes in over the causeway at Holy Island. Picture: Jane Coltman

"We worked together seamlessly, receiving the casualties from the lifeboat and returning them safely to dry land using two inflatable Res-Q Sleds.”

Once on dry land, the casualties were handed into the care of the North East Ambulance Service.

It was the second causeway call-out in less than 24 hours.

The first rescue on Sunday involved two casualties with their car partly submerged at the refuge box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team expanded on the dangers: "Across both days we experienced tides in excess of 5m, these tides were deep enough at high tide to almost completely submerge both vehicles, multiple agencies worked well together to ensure the best possible outcome for the casualties was achieved.

"Do not attempt to cross the causeway outside of the published safe crossing times.”

“If you see anyone in danger on our cliffs, coastline or on the water, ALWAYS dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

If you plan on visiting Holy Island, please check the tide times on: https://holyislandcrossingtimes.northumberland.gov.uk/