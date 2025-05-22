Fire crews from Northumberland tackle wildfire near Rothbury
At its height five fire appliances from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) were in attendance.
A NFRS spokesperson said: "At 18:15 on 21 May, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service responded to a wildfire in the Rothbury area. Two appliances from Rothbury and Alnwick, along with a fogging unit, were initially mobilised.
"Due to the scale of the fire, the response was increased to five appliances at 18:55. Additional vehicles from Pegswood and West Hartford were deployed, along with Wildfire Support Officers.
"Three appliances remain at the scene. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation."
Earlier this month a large wildfire in Wark Forest took more than two days to extinguish.
NFRS is urging the public to exercise extreme caution as wildfire risk remains high across the county.
Robert Stacey, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service Wildfire Team Leader, previously said: "All vegetation across Northumberland is extremely dry and could easily ignite. Any fires that do start may quickly become large wildfires under the current conditions.
"We are also really concerned that fires will also spread into the ground and become deep-seated. These deep-seated fires are very challenging and require a lot of fire crews, water and time to fully extinguish.
“We are asking everyone who lives, works and visits Northumberland at the moment to please be very cautious and to help us by preventing fires from starting.”
NFRS also asks residents and visitors to report any signs of wildfires immediately by calling 999.