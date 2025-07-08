A Cramlington primary school has temporarily closed after a fire broke out caused by solar panels.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) attended the blaze at Shanklea Primary School in Cramlington at around 2pm on Saturday, July 5.

The fire began due to solar panels on the west side of the building which set alight. No-one has been injured.

A Northumberland Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “We responded to reports of a fire at Shanklea Primary School in Cramlington at 13.52 on Saturday 5 July.

The fire broke out on the afternoon of July 5. (Photo: Cllr Wayne Daley)

"Five appliances were in attendance with support from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue.

“The fire involved solar panels on the west side of the building. Crews used two hose reel jets and a covering jet to attack the fire, along with four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus. ”

Northumberland County Council (NCC) have reported that the school will be closed until at least Thursday, July 10.

A NCC spokesperson said: “'Following the fire over the weekend at Shanklea Primary School, Northumberland County Council is working closely with the headteacher at the school to resume teaching and learning for its pupils.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service quickly attended the scene. (Photo: Cllr Wayne Daley)

“School staff have worked hard alongside structural and electrical engineers to understand the extent of the damage caused by the fire.

“Northumberland County Council operates a maintenance regime for Solar Panels on School buildings to mitigate the risk for building users.

“We are working in partnership with Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service and our insurers to investigate the cause of the fire at the school.

"Once the fire investigation report is provided to the council, we will consider any recommendations or implications for any other sites with solar panels installed.”