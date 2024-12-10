A search is being carried out for a man believed to have gone into River Aln in Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday morning, officers received a report that former England rugby international player Tom Voyce had not returned to his home following an evening with friends.

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing since then, including searches to locate the 43-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At this time, it is suspected Tom has attempted to cross Abberwick Ford in his car which has then been pulled along with the current of the river.

Tom Voyce.

Officers have since recovered his car, but sadly Tom is yet to be found.

It is believed in his attempts to escape he has been swept away and tragically died.

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron, from Northumbria Police, said: “This is an extremely tragic incident, and our thoughts are very much with Tom’s loved ones at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our officers continue to support his family and we would ask that their privacy is respected.

Abberwick Ford on the River Aln sits below Abberwick Mill near Bolton village. Picture: John Walton via Geograph.

“Extensive enquiries have been ongoing since concerns were raised for Tom, including deploying specialist teams to search for him.”

A range of resources have been used in the search for Tom, including specialist officers from the Force’s Marine Section, the National Police Air Service, drones and dog handlers.

Volunteers from the North of Tyne Mountain Rescue and Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team have also been searching alongside members of Tom’s family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Supt Barron added: “Our searches continue but we are dealing with very challenging circumstances in trying to recover Tom.

“This is down to the conditions, including the river flow and the level being significantly heightened due to the exceptionally heavy rain we experienced over the weekend.

“Sadly, we can therefore not provide any timescales around this.

“We would like to thank our colleagues from Mountain Rescue for their continued support and all those who have helped with the searches.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who have been carrying out the searches have been doing so in a coordinated manner and are either trained or know the local area and terrain well.

Members of the public are asked not to attend the scene to conduct their own searches.

Tom’s wife Anna and all his family have expressed their gratitude for all the help and support from the police, friends and the local community for their help.

Tom won nine caps between 2001 and 2006.