Officers are appealing for information following a fatal collision in Northumberland.

Shortly after 1.50pm on Sunday, July 13, police received a report of a three-vehicle collision on the A1 northbound by the junction with the B6347, close to South Charlton.

It was reported that a silver Volvo XC90 car was crossing the northbound carriageway when, for reasons yet to be established, it has collided with two Honda motorcycles.

Emergency services attended the scene and one of the motorcycle riders, a woman in her 50s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

The second motorcycle rider, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be serious. He has since been discharged.

A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He remains in police custody at this time.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit have launched a full investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision – and have today (Monday) appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They are particular keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV of the moments leading up to the collision which could assist their enquiries.

Inspector Steven Clare, of Northumbria Police, said: “A woman has lost her life in this tragic incident, and our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. We will continue to offer them any support we can.”

Inspector Clare added: “Our officers have launched a full investigation to determine exactly what happened in the moments leading to this collision.

“We are keen to speak with any drivers who were travelling in the area around this time, and particularly anyone who might have dashcam or CCTV footage.

“Any information – no matter how insignificant it may seem – could prove vital to our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police by sending them a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat or report forms functions on the Force’s website.

Those who can not contact the Force in those ways, please call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250713-0684.