The family of a ‘gentle giant’ who sadly died in a North Tyneside collision have paid a heartfelt tribute to him.

Shortly before 11.25am, on Saturday January 11, police were alerted to a two-vehicle collision on Norham Road North, near to the junction with Middle Engine Lane.

It was reported that a grey Peugeot 407 had been travelling south when, for reasons yet to be established, it has collided with a white Honda Civic travelling north.

Emergency services attended where the driver of the Peugeot, who can now be named as 62-year-old Paul Charlton of Battle Hill, had sadly passed away at the scene.

Paul Charlton.

Paul’s family continue to receive support from specially trained officers – and today (Friday) they have shared the following tribute to him.

They said: “Paul was a gentle giant who brought so much love and laughter to us all. He will be missed more than words could ever describe, remaining forever in our hearts.

“Paul’s wife, Mandy, and his family would like to thank everyone who has sent well wishes; these have been a real source of comfort.

“Thank you also to the police for their ongoing support – helping us to understand what happened to our Paul. We are eternally grateful to the people who were there with him, until the end.”

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The driver of the Honda remained at the scene and continues to assist officers with their enquiries.

Leading the investigation, Sergeant Alex Partington, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our deepest sympathies remain with Paul’s loved ones at this devastating time.

“We will continue to do everything we can to determine exactly what happened and ultimately get answers for his family.”

He added: “I’d like to thank those who have been in touch to support our enquiries to date. If you did see what happened, and have yet to get in touch, please don’t delay in contacting us.”

Anyone with information or footage can get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media, or by using live chat and report forms on the Force’s website.

For those unable to make contact in this way, call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250111-0325. Police appeal