Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team safely remove two training rounds found in Wooler
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At around 2.30pm on Tuesday, we received a call from workers excavating an area in Scott’s Park on Weetwood Road in Wooler, Northumberland.
"It was reported they had found a metallic object – believed to be an old mortar shell.
"Officers attended the scene along with an Explosive Ordinance Disposal team (EOD) as a precaution.
"It was confirmed to be an old training round, and the item was later safely removed from the area.
"Shortly after 1.35pm yesterday (Wednesday), we received a similar report, and it was again confirmed to be an old training round.
“Both calls were made in good faith, and there is no wider threat to the public.
"Anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer on duty."
Wooler Parish Council are currently engaging in a survey of the site.
