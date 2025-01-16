Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team safely remove two training rounds found in Wooler

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 16th Jan 2025, 16:38 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 15:44 BST
The Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team have safely removed two training rounds in Wooler as old ammunition was found by workers out digging.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At around 2.30pm on Tuesday, we received a call from workers excavating an area in Scott’s Park on Weetwood Road in Wooler, Northumberland.

"It was reported they had found a metallic object – believed to be an old mortar shell.

"Officers attended the scene along with an Explosive Ordinance Disposal team (EOD) as a precaution.

The training rounds were found in Scotts Park, Wooler.
The training rounds were found in Scotts Park, Wooler.

"It was confirmed to be an old training round, and the item was later safely removed from the area.

"Shortly after 1.35pm yesterday (Wednesday), we received a similar report, and it was again confirmed to be an old training round.

“Both calls were made in good faith, and there is no wider threat to the public.

"Anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer on duty."

Wooler Parish Council are currently engaging in a survey of the site.

