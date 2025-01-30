Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 150 World War Two practice bombs have now been uncovered at a Wooler play park.

Ordnance was initially discovered while foundations were being dug for a £150,000 refurbishment of Scott’s Park.

The bomb disposal squad from Catterick Barracks attended the site and confirmed the round was a WWII training device, removing it to be safely disposed of. A second training round was also discovered.

Wooler Parish Council engaged Brimstone Site Investigation to conduct a two day survey to identify if there was any further ordnance still buried within the play park.

Some of the practice bombs found in Wooler. Picture: Wooler Parish Council

However, it soon became apparent that the scale of the problem was far greater than anyone had anticipated.

A parish council spokesperson revealed: “On the first day of works, a further 65 10lb practice bombs were recovered in an area less than 1m sq with smoke cartridges also being recovered from the same pit.

“Whilst this ordnance is described a practice bombs, they do still carry a charge and given the numbers involved, need to be recovered by professionals to satisfy all concerned that the play park area is once again safe for contractors and ultimately users of the equipment.

"As these have been found with their fuse and contents still intact – and the detonator burster and smoke filling in-particular can still be potentially hazardous these were removed and secured in a safe area and works continued the next day despite the stormy weather.

“By the end of day two the pit had been extended to 2m sq and a further 90 practice bombs had been recovered, and these were safely removed to the designated storage area. Due to the large amount of ordnance buried, the site survey could not be completed in the anticipated two days and a further deployment would be necessary."

The highways team at Northumberland County Council loaned three grit bins for the safe storage of the removed devices.

Due to the concerns about the rising costs, the parish council asked local county councillor Mark Mather to explore what financial help Northumberland County Council could offer.

The authority has offered to cover the current estimates for a further two week deployment of Brimstone personnel during which time it is hoped to complete the survey and recover any further devices. This will allow certification of a clear site and reinstatement of the ground so Playdale Contractors can return in April.

The parish council has thanked all who helped deal with the situation.

A county council spokesperson added: “The county council has been pleased to support the town and the local community in progressing this new facility which will be a great asset for both local residents and visitors, as part of the regeneration package delivered in the town alongside the new Ad Gefrin distillery and other improvements.

“Clearly this find was unexpected but we are pleased to have been able to find the extra funding to allow this crucial work to be done safely.”

The improvements to Scott’s Park include new play equipment and improving the paths connecting the play park, skate park and football area.