Emergency services are in attendance after a serious collision in Ellington.

A section of the A1068 in Northumberland is closed in both directions and motorists are advised to find alternative routes, after police and ambulance services were called to a two-vehicle collision.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 10.15am today (Tuesday, May 27), we received a report via the ambulance service of a two-vehicle collision on the A1068 at Ellington in Northumberland.

“Emergency services are in attendance.

“A section of the road has been closed in both directions and motorists should use alternative routes where possible.”