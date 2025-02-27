Emergency services called to two vehicle collision at Lemmington Bank near Alnwick
A collision between a van and a car on Lemmington Bank near Alnwick earlier today (February 27) caused a temporary road closure.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 12:30pm today (Thursday), we received a report of a two-vehicle collision between a van and a car on Lemmington Bank in Alnwick.
“Emergency services attended. Thankfully no serious injuries were reported to have been sustained.
“The east and westbound lanes were blocked for a short while to allow for the recovery of the vehicles involved but have since reopened.”
