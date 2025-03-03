Two people were injured in a road collision near Morpeth.

The collision happened on the A697 on Friday, February 28, with one person taken to hospital in Cramlington by ambulance.

A spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a two vehicle road traffic incident on the A697, Morpeth at 11.22 on Friday 28 February. We dispatched two double crewed ambulances.

"One patient was treated and discharged at the scene and another was taken to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital."