Emergency services attend collision between a lorry and a car on the A69 in Northumberland
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A section of the A69 road in Northumberland has been closed following a two-vehicle collision.
The road has been closed eastbound between the B630 (Greenhead) and the B6319 (Haydon Bridge) due to a collision between a lorry and a car.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 7:15am today (Tuesday), we received a report of a collision on the A69 eastbound, near the Greenhead turn off.
“Emergency services are in attendance.
“A section of the road is currently closed eastbound near the B630 Greenhead bypass turnoff, and one westbound lane is currently closed.
“Motorists should use alternative routes where possible.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.