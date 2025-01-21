Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A section of the A69 road in Northumberland has been closed following a two-vehicle collision.

The road has been closed eastbound between the B630 (Greenhead) and the B6319 (Haydon Bridge) due to a collision between a lorry and a car.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 7:15am today (Tuesday), we received a report of a collision on the A69 eastbound, near the Greenhead turn off.

“Emergency services are in attendance.

“A section of the road is currently closed eastbound near the B630 Greenhead bypass turnoff, and one westbound lane is currently closed.

“Motorists should use alternative routes where possible.”