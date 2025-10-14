Elderly man found dead near Alwinton in rural Northumberland by emergency services

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 14th Oct 2025, 11:56 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 12:24 BST
The North East Ambulance Service found the elderly man just outside of Alwinton.
An elderly man has been found dead by emergency services in rural Northumberland.

On the evening of Saturday, October 11 the North East Ambulance Service were called after concerns regarding the welfare of a man in his 70s just outside of Alwinton.

With the arrival of the emergency services, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 11.15pm on Saturday (October 11), we received a report of concern from the ambulance service for the welfare of a man in a rural area just outside of Alwinton, in Northumberland.

“Sadly, a man – in his 70s – was pronounced dead upon emergency services arrival.

“The man’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts continue to be with them at this time.

“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious by officers and a report has been made for the coroner.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We were called to an incident near Alwinton in Northumberland on Saturday 11 October. We dispatched two ambulance crews and two community first responders to the incident."

