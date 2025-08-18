The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) critical care team reported to the collision in Bellingham.

Officers are appealing for information after an elderly man died in a motorcycle collision in Northumberland.

At around 4pm on Sunday, August 17, police received a report of a single-vehicle collision on the B6230 Houxty Bank near Bellingham in Northumberland.

It was reported that a BLUROC motorcycle was travelling south on the B6320 when for reasons yet to be established, the motorcycle has come off the road.

Emergency services attended, and the rider – a man in his 80s – was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he has sadly since passed away.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

The road remains closed for investigation work.

Police from the Force’s Roads Policing Unit have launched a full investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision – and have today (SUNDAY) appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV of the moments leading up to the collision which could assist their enquiries.

Sergeant Dave Roberts of Northumbria Police said: “This is a tragic incident where a man has sadly lost his life.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time, and we will continue to offer them any support we can.”

Sergeant Partington added: “Our investigation into the collision is ongoing, and we are now appealing for witnesses who could assist our enquiries to come forward.

“We are particularly keen to speak with drivers who were travelling in the area at the time, and to anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage.

“Any information – no matter how insignificant it may seem – could prove vital to our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police by sending them a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat or report form functions on the Force’s website.

Those who cannot contact the Force in those ways, please call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250817-0747