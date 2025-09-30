A Northumberland driver ended up in hospital after crashing into a house in Cramlington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the afternoon of Sunday, September 28, police were called to an incident on Cambo Drive after a man had crashed into the front of a property, causing damage to the home.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital. Police are now investigating the cause of the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 6.15pm on Sunday (September 28), we received a report that a car had collided with a property on Cambo Drive in Cramlington, causing damage.

The collision happened on Cambo Drive in Cramlington.

“Emergency services attended where the driver – a man in his 50s – was taken to hospital to be checked over.

“No other injuries were reported.

“Enquiries into the full circumstances surrounding the collision are ongoing.”