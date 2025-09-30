Driver taken to hospital after crashing into house in Cramlington
On the afternoon of Sunday, September 28, police were called to an incident on Cambo Drive after a man had crashed into the front of a property, causing damage to the home.
Emergency services attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital. Police are now investigating the cause of the collision.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 6.15pm on Sunday (September 28), we received a report that a car had collided with a property on Cambo Drive in Cramlington, causing damage.
“Emergency services attended where the driver – a man in his 50s – was taken to hospital to be checked over.
“No other injuries were reported.
“Enquiries into the full circumstances surrounding the collision are ongoing.”