Driver taken to hospital after crashing into house in Cramlington

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 30th Sep 2025, 10:45 BST
A Northumberland driver ended up in hospital after crashing into a house in Cramlington.

On the afternoon of Sunday, September 28, police were called to an incident on Cambo Drive after a man had crashed into the front of a property, causing damage to the home.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital. Police are now investigating the cause of the collision.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 6.15pm on Sunday (September 28), we received a report that a car had collided with a property on Cambo Drive in Cramlington, causing damage.

The collision happened on Cambo Drive in Cramlington.

“Emergency services attended where the driver – a man in his 50s – was taken to hospital to be checked over.

“No other injuries were reported.

“Enquiries into the full circumstances surrounding the collision are ongoing.”

